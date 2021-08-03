Embassy Theatre to host Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Northeast competitions Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre announced it is hosting the Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Northeast competitions on Sunday. The 4 p.m. event is open to the public.

Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Northeast are local preliminaries to the Miss Indiana and Miss America Scholarship Program which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

At the competition, Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Northeast will name new title holders to represent the area at the Miss Indiana Scholarship Program to be held in Zionsville in June 2022. In addition to the two Miss titles, two Teen titles will also be awarded to Miss Fort Wayne’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Northeast’s Outstanding Teen, the theater said. This division is for young women ages 13-17 who compete in the areas of interview, talent, evening gown (with on stage question) and fitness.

In June, Miss Indiana 2021 was held in Zionville after a year hiatus due to the pandemic. Miss Fort Wayne 2020, Cydney Bridges, and Miss Fort Wayne’s Outstanding Teen, KK Kokonaing, both represented Fort Wayne with pride and were announced as Top 10 finalists and received scholarships for their outstanding performances, the theater said. Both ladies will pass down their titles on Sunday.

For questions or additional details about these competitions, contact Kim McCutchan, Miss Fort Wayne Co-Director, at 260-615-8240 or at kimmccutchan@gmail.com.

Tickets are $15 general admission (plus applicable fees) and can be purchased at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy Theatre (260-424-5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.