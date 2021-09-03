Embassy Theatre to host Cinema Center’s 2021 Hobnobben Film Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre has announced that it will once again serve as the venue for the 2021 Hobnobben Film Festival from Oct. 15 – Oct. 17. Hobnobben has been the largest fundraiser for Cinema Center in previous years with the goal to raise funds to support the nonprofit arthouse theater.

During the three days, Hobnobben will feature a diverse lineup of film artistry with 107 films selected. The theater said Hobnobben will be featuring content chosen to align with Fort Wayne’s Fright Night festivities in downtown Fort Wayne from 7 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. on Saturday (see schedule for more details).

Some significant callouts of this year’s festival are the following:

Six feature length films (narrative and feature-length unscripted)

101 short films (categories: animated, fiction, first time filmmaker and/or advanced student, Indiana Reels, high school or undergraduate student films, unscripted, WTFortWayne Shorts)

31 films by first-time filmmakers

Many local and Indiana students, creatives, and filmmakers included in the festival; 26% of all films selected have a local or Indiana connection.

Almost 40% of films are made by women directors.

Five panel discussions featured throughout the festival with community members will be live streamed and use Slido for safe audience interaction.

Films from 20 countries

19 languages featured

During the opening night reception, attendees will hobnob with fellow cinephiles before the opening night film. There will be opportunities to meet the filmmakers, pose for selfies and enjoy appetizers. Cash bar also available.

“This year’s opening night feature, Natyam!, is an amazing example of Telugu cinema that comes all the way from India. The movie will keep audiences riveted and wanting to dance for the entire drama and romance-filled plot,” the theater said.

The awards ceremony will take place in the auditorium before the feature film.

Daily Schedule:

Friday, Oct. 15

FROM HURDLES TO TRIUMPHS 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

TOUGH TOPICS: FAMILY EDITION 12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY QUARANTINE 1:45 – 2:45 p.m.

LET’S TALK MENSTRUATION 3:00 – 4:45 p.m.

MOVE, LISTEN AND SING! 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION, AWARDS CEREMONY & OPENING NIGHT FILM: NATYAM 6:00 – 9:45 p.m.

LIVE PASSIONATELY, BE WEIRD, EXPRESS YOUR BEAUTIFUL SELF 10:00 -11:45 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 16

GREYLAND 10:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

SIX ANGRY WOMEN 12:30 – 2:00 p.m.

NATURE’S COMFORTING COMPANIONS 2:15 – 3:00 p.m.

THE POWER OF CREATION 3:15 – 5:15 p.m.

EXPEDITIONS (MOSTLY) UNKNOWN 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.

LIVING…EVEN WHEN IT’S HARD (part of Fright Night) 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

DARK & TWISY & PRETTY FUN: FRIGHT NIGHT EDITION 8:45 – 9:45 p.m.

FEARING THE UNKNOWN (part of Fright Night) 10:00 – 11:15 p.m.



Sunday, Oct. 17

RESCUE AND ESCAPE: SAVING JEWISH LIVES 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

BUTTERLY, LOST 12:15 – 1:45 p.m.

THIS IS AMERICA 2:00 – 4:45 p.m.

YOU CAN’T DEFINE ME 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

LOVE ♥ LOVE 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

THESE ARE A FEW OF OUR FAVORITE THINGS 7:45 – 9:30 p.m.



Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, fwembassytheatre.org and at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260-424-5665 located at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. All ticketing options will be on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Prices do not include any acceptable fees:

Full-day passes are $25 each.

A three-day pass is $45.

A VIP all-access pass can be purchased for $100. This can be found when you select the 3-day pass option online.

Individual movies are $10 each and student options are available as well ($5 for individual movies and a 3-day pass for $22.50) by visiting the box office.

Learn more about Hobnobben here. Anyone interested in any level of sponsorship can reach out to sponsors@hobnobbben.org. Cinema Center is also accepting donations here.