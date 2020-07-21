Embassy Theatre reschedules Baby Shark Live!

Pinkfong and Baby Shark cross a street in Washington, D.C. Pinkfong announced a spring 2020 tour will come to Fort Wayne featuring the global sensation. (Rodney Choice/AP Images for Pinkfong Baby Shark & WowWee)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Embassy Theatre announced Tuesday that the Oct. 25 ‘Baby Shark Live!’ show has been rescheduled for Feb 2, 2021.

This announcement comes after a review of the guidelines from the Allen County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health. The Embassy plans to honor the recommendation to limit non-essential gatherings during the COVID-19 crisi.

The rescheduled show will honor all tickets for the original date. Ticket holders will have 30 days to make a refund request if they are unable to attend the Feb. 2 show. Any Embassy or ticketmaster.com purchases using a credit or debit care can be digitally refunded. The theater does inform customers that it can take up to a month to process the refund request.

Guests who purchased ticket using a gift card or cash are asked to contact the Embassy Theatre at 260-424-5665. Tickets that were purchased through other channels such as secondary ticket sellers are unable to be refunded with Embassy.

The Embassy staff will be available the day of the original event to assist guests and answer questions regarding the new date.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused, but if you have any further questions, please visit fwembassytheatre.org or call the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260.424.5665,” the press release said.

Current box office hours are:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The box office lobby is currently open to the public. The Embassy Theatre has required social distancing and other safety measures have been put into place to help reduce exposure to COVID-19.