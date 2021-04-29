Embassy Theatre opens enrollment for summer SCORE! 2021 program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre announced it has opened enrollment for its summer SCORE! 2021 program.

Students who have completed grades six, seven or eight as well as SCORE! alumni are eligible to apply for the workshop which will take place July 6-25.

In its ninth year, this three-week, devised musical theater workshop immerses students in all elements of theater concludes with a public performance on the legendary Embassy stage on July 25.

What do enrollees experience in SCORE!?

They devise, create and produce an original theatrical production on the stage of the historic Embassy Theatre through a unique peer-driven collaborative approach.

They generate and harness the energy and discipline needed to create an original production.

Students give life and voice to a story that has meaning in their own lives.

They learn the multidisciplinary elements of the art form including play-writing, composition, movement, drama, music, visual arts and technical arts with the facilitation of industry professionals.

Participants meet and collaborate with peers who have common interests.

Tuition is $325, and the theater said financial aid is available. The deadline for registration and applying for aid is June 18 or until capacity is reached.

Enrollment forms, videos and more information about the workshop can be found on the Embassy Theatre’s website.

The theater said it is partnering with Fort Wayne Youtheatre on the summer SCORE! program for 2021.

For more information on SCORE! 2021 or the Embassy’s education programming, contact

Maggie Hunter, Embassy Education Manager at maggie@fwembassytheatre.org.