Embassy Theatre nets Arts Endowment grant

The National Endowment for the Arts is giving $10,000 to the Embassy Theatre. The grant money is part of more than $80 million in grants through the Endowment’s second major funding announcement for the fiscal year.

The Embassy will us the Art Works grant for SCORE!, a three-week musical theater workshop. Over the last seven years, the summer day camp has immersed middle school students in all elements of theater.

Art Works, the Endowment’s principal grantmaking program, received more than 1,500 applications but only 977 were awarded.

“The recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts solidifies SCORE! as a national model for arts education,” said Kelly Updike, president & CEO, Embassy Theatre. “SCORE! has provided hundreds of students the chance to explore their inner artistic potential. Fort Wayne’s arts and cultural scene is being enriched by the talents of our region’s youth.”

PNC Bank has also provided support for SCORE! and educational programming at the theater since 2015. The Embassy is hosting the program from July 8-28.