Embassy Theatre named #6 theatre worldwide in ticket sales

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pollstar has ranked the Embassy Theatre #6 in the world in ticket sales.

This is based on 7,145 single tickets that the theater sold in the first half of 2021 (January 1 through June 30). This ranking makes the Embassy the highest ranking theater in the Midwest for that time period.

Pollstar is a trade publication that tracks tickets, artists and sales in the concert industry for the US and worldwide events, the Embassy Theatre said. Pollstar’s ranking “reflects the venue’s commitment to presenting arts and entertainment as the team adapted during a fairly brutal time when business was halted by the necessary limitations and cancellations of events due to the pandemic.”

“This is a testament to the community’s ongoing support of and love for the Embassy,” said Kelly Updike, president and CEO. “It is an honor to share the recognition with other theaters around the world who tried to offer some normalcy and comfort to patrons during this unprecedented time.”

The Embassy said it has navigated the last 16 months by not dwelling on what couldn’t be done but by focusing on how it could still serve the community. It did this by holding virtual performances and offering a space to patrons and artists where COVID-19 protocols were prioritized and enforced. The theater said it worked closely with health officials to reduce capacity and have event plans approved to serve patrons in creative and interesting ways throughout 2020 and 2021.

“The Embassy Theatre has grit and tenacity to find solutions to unexpected challenges during normal business. We thought why should our philosophy be any different if we can adjust and adapt in meaningful ways?” Updike said.

The Embassy spent the past year strengthening partnerships with local organizations such as: Three Rivers Music Theatre, Summit City Music Theatre, Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Youtheatre and Cinema Center, among others. The nonprofit also donated the facility for use in racial equity conversations. The Embassy also said it prioritized communication with rental clients (national tours/partners as well as wedding and corporate rental patrons) so that options could be offered whenever possible or dates could be reserved for postponements.

Pollstar rankings for other Indiana theaters include the Morris Performing Arts Center (South Bend) at #27 in Top 100 Theatre Venues with 2,509 tickets sold worldwide, Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis) at #19 of Top 25 Arenas and 13/24 Drive In (Wabash) at #48 in Top 50 Stadium Venues.