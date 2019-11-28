Embassy Theatre kicks off Festival of Trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Paired with the Night of Lights, the Embassy Theatre kicked off its Festival of Trees.

Sixty trees line the lobby and are decorated under the theme of “holiday memories.” Decorations and animated figurines from Wolf and Dessauer make whimsical window displays.

The festival includes visits from Santa, dance performances and youth entertainment. On Thanksgiving Day, there is a screening of the classic “White Christmas.”

This year is the festival’s 35th celebration, which runs through December 6.