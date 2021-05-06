Embassy Theatre holding free Mother’s Day event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre is inviting the community to celebrate this Mother’s Day at a free pop-up event.
The event will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No ticket or reservation is needed. Attendees can enjoy the following:
- Basking in the beauty and history of the theater lobby and Indiana Hotel lobby with areas to sit and enjoy time with family
- Spending time with our vendor Soloman & Co. (printed goods)
- Crafts for boys and girls to make with their moms
- Grab a seat in the theater and enjoy the Grande Page pipe organ
- Food available for purchase by Ziffles Zip N Go food truck
- Mimosas with Mom and cash bar
- Concessions for purchase
- Selfie station
The Embassy Theatre said that beginning May 1, all staff, volunteers, contracted workers, production staff and vendors will continue to wear masks/facial coverings. Masks are recommended and encouraged for patrons and guests. Social distancing rules of three feet should be followed at all times.