Embassy Theatre holding free Mother’s Day event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre is inviting the community to celebrate this Mother’s Day at a free pop-up event.

The event will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No ticket or reservation is needed. Attendees can enjoy the following:

Basking in the beauty and history of the theater lobby and Indiana Hotel lobby with areas to sit and enjoy time with family

Spending time with our vendor Soloman & Co. (printed goods)

Crafts for boys and girls to make with their moms

Grab a seat in the theater and enjoy the Grande Page pipe organ

Food available for purchase by Ziffles Zip N Go food truck

Mimosas with Mom and cash bar

Concessions for purchase

Selfie station

The Embassy Theatre said that beginning May 1, all staff, volunteers, contracted workers, production staff and vendors will continue to wear masks/facial coverings. Masks are recommended and encouraged for patrons and guests. Social distancing rules of three feet should be followed at all times.