FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to a crowd of thousands in Fort Wayne on June 5, 1963.

59 years later, the community continues to honor the monumental event and Dr. King’s legacy as a leader of the Civil Rights Movement. An event at the Embassy Theatre on June 6 includes a guest speaker, a musician, and 90 minutes of engagement with the community.

Rev. Bill McGill, the event’s host, has a special memory with the leader. At 8 years old, he met Dr. King. “He touched me on my shoulder and said, ‘Son, I see greatness in you,'” Rev. McGill said.

It all starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, available for purchase at the box office and online.