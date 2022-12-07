FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Embassy Theatre announced the winners from the 38th annual Festival of Trees Wednesday.

The event represents the theater’s largest fundraising event.

The six winners each took home the top spot for a different category:

Best DIY Craftmanship: “The Cardinal,” sponsored by D.O. McComb & Sons and decorated by Dana Fink

Best Original Design: "Just Plane Fun," sponsored by BAE and decorated by BAE employees

Best Traditional: "Savor the Traditions of Christmas," sponsored and decorated by Do It Best

Best Whimsical: "Under The Sea," sponsored by After Dark Nightclub and decorated by Scott Miller

Best Wow Factor: "Dashing Through the Dough," sponsored by Vinland Reserve Winery and decorated by MBN Properties

Best Theme: "Rx-Mas Wonderland," sponsored by The Medicine Chest Pharmacy and decorated by Carroll High School Interior Design Students

The 2022 Festival of Trees drew 22,078 attendees, just 2.5% less than the record set in 2019, according to The Embassy.