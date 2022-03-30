FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Embassy Theatre announced the lineup for Summer Nights—a tradition that highlights local musicians and performers of various genres in the Yergens Rogers Foundation Ballroom.

Local food vendors will be at each event, with concessions and a cash bar.

The events will be every Wednesday from 5pm – 9pm beginning on June 1st. It’ll wrap up on September 14th.

Music will start at 5:30pm.

Tickets will be $5 and can be purchased Wednesday, May 4th at 10am. Flex passes will be available to the public for $15 (four tickets for the price of three) on Wednesday, April 20th at 10am.

The first event will have Rap/Hip-Hop music by Sankofa + Dap One.

DateBand/ArtistGenre
June 1Sankofa + Dap OneRap/Hip-Hop
June 8Julie HadawayVariety
June 15Funayurei + DEEJAYSIXSynth Pop Duo + DJ Set
June 22Island VibeSteel Drums
June 29J TubbsDJ/Hip-Hop
July 6Sunny TaylorFolk/Acoustic
July 13Adam StrackAcoustic Guitar/Variety
July 20Q + The Cold FusionJazz
July 27Fatima WashingtonSoul/R&B
August 3Todd Harrold BandRock/Blues/Jazz
August 10Chris WorthVariety
August 17West Central QuartetJazz
August 24Jess ThrowerAcoustic Guitar/Variety
August 31The Hubie Ashcraft TrioCountry
September 7KelsiCote Amigos + Fort Wayne Dance Collective DancersWorld Music
September 14Bloody Tambourine and the Musical MafiaRagtime