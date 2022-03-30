FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Embassy Theatre announced the lineup for Summer Nights—a tradition that highlights local musicians and performers of various genres in the Yergens Rogers Foundation Ballroom.
Local food vendors will be at each event, with concessions and a cash bar.
The events will be every Wednesday from 5pm – 9pm beginning on June 1st. It’ll wrap up on September 14th.
Music will start at 5:30pm.
Tickets will be $5 and can be purchased Wednesday, May 4th at 10am. Flex passes will be available to the public for $15 (four tickets for the price of three) on Wednesday, April 20th at 10am.
The first event will have Rap/Hip-Hop music by Sankofa + Dap One.
|Date
|Band/Artist
|Genre
|June 1
|Sankofa + Dap One
|Rap/Hip-Hop
|June 8
|Julie Hadaway
|Variety
|June 15
|Funayurei + DEEJAYSIX
|Synth Pop Duo + DJ Set
|June 22
|Island Vibe
|Steel Drums
|June 29
|J Tubbs
|DJ/Hip-Hop
|July 6
|Sunny Taylor
|Folk/Acoustic
|July 13
|Adam Strack
|Acoustic Guitar/Variety
|July 20
|Q + The Cold Fusion
|Jazz
|July 27
|Fatima Washington
|Soul/R&B
|August 3
|Todd Harrold Band
|Rock/Blues/Jazz
|August 10
|Chris Worth
|Variety
|August 17
|West Central Quartet
|Jazz
|August 24
|Jess Thrower
|Acoustic Guitar/Variety
|August 31
|The Hubie Ashcraft Trio
|Country
|September 7
|KelsiCote Amigos + Fort Wayne Dance Collective Dancers
|World Music
|September 14
|Bloody Tambourine and the Musical Mafia
|Ragtime