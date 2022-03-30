FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Embassy Theatre announced the lineup for Summer Nights—a tradition that highlights local musicians and performers of various genres in the Yergens Rogers Foundation Ballroom.

Local food vendors will be at each event, with concessions and a cash bar.

The events will be every Wednesday from 5pm – 9pm beginning on June 1st. It’ll wrap up on September 14th.

Music will start at 5:30pm.

Tickets will be $5 and can be purchased Wednesday, May 4th at 10am. Flex passes will be available to the public for $15 (four tickets for the price of three) on Wednesday, April 20th at 10am.

The first event will have Rap/Hip-Hop music by Sankofa + Dap One.