Embassy Theatre announces Broadway lineup, looking ahead to busy fall, winter season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Guests of the Embassy Theatre are looking forward to one of the venue’s top fall events: Broadway at the Embassy.

On Monday, the theatre announced the lineup of Broadway shows coming for the 2021-22 season. Several classic musicals are scheduled, such as:

Anastasia: Wednesday, Nov. 3

RENT: Saturday, Nov. 20

Cats: Monday, Jan. 24 and Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

Hairspray: Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022

Jersey Boys: Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022

Patrons can guarantee their seats by signing up for a season subscription package, starting as low as $205 for all five shows. Current subscribers have until Aug. 20 to renew for the 2021-22 season. To subscribe, visit the Embassy Theatre’s website, call the box office at (260) 424-5665 or visit the box office in person.

Broadway at the Embassy is one of many events booked through 2022. At this point a year ago, it was hard to get people in seats, especially since previously booked acts were delayed or cancelled due to pandemic concerns. Now, the iconic Fort Wayne venue is getting back to a familiar place.

Comedians like Tom Segura and Jo Koy, along with performers like Straight No Chaser are some of the dozens of acts currently booked through 2022. On top of that, performers and patrons are more comfortable with returning to these events. Moving forward, Chief Marketing Officer Carly Myers is excited to welcome a variety of performers during the Embassy Theatre’s busy season in fall and winter.

“We always have to turn people away on our calendar because we have a full, packed calendar year after year,” said Myers. “Even seeing our staff at ‘Summer Nights’ and getting back into the groove of just events on a regular basis is exciting.”

For a full lineup of events scheduled to come to the Embassy Theatre, click here.