FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre reportedly had record ticket sales Saturday for the pre-release screening of a film inspired by the true story of a Ukrainian woman.

George Johnson, the writer, director and producer of ‘Pulled from Darkness’, said more than 1,800 tickets were sold by Saturday afternoon. He found the previous record belonged to a Harry Potter film, which sold just over 1,600 tickets during its time at the Embassy.

Johnson said the new record takes into account movies shown after the 1950s, when the theatre became known as the Embassy. Attendance numbers are not known between the theatre’s opening date in 1928 and the 1950s, when the theatre was known as the Emboyd.

A man who has been to more than 100 events at the Embassy told Johnson he had never seen a crowd as large in size as the audience of ‘Pulled from Darkness’. It was a one-night only event for the theatre, and it was the first time the movie was shown to the public.

Produced in Fort Wayne in 2021, the movie’s prison scenes were filmed in the basement of the Embassy. The story follows a Ukrainian woman searching for her kids after she was abducted and sold into trafficking.