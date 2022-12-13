Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch presented the Hoosier Hospitality Award to Mark McKinney and 15 others at a ceremony in Indianapolis.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A long-time employee at the Embassy Theatre is one of the latest recipients of the Hoosier Hospitality Award.

Mark McKinney is the box office assistant manager and has worked for the theatre for 14 years. He was nominated for the award by the box office manager and the chief operating officer.

“Mark takes great care and time with patrons and has a way of connecting them to the Embassy and others in the community,” said Mary Jo Hardiman, the chief operating officer. “For Mark, Hoosier hospitality is more than a coined slogan, it is a way of life.”

“I was completely surprised when I first learned that I had won this award that I couldn’t find the right words to say,” McKinney said. “Customer service has been a core strength of mine, and I thank my family for instilling good values in me at a young age – to always treat those as you would like to be treated yourself and to always smile! I also thank Kevin and Mary Jo for nominating me for this honorable award, and the rest of the Embassy staff for being awesome and amazing to work alongside on a daily basis.”

The team at the Veteran’s National Memorial Shrine & Museum also won the award.

In total, the release said 16 Hoosiers were given the award at a ceremony Dec. 8 in Indianapolis, chosen for their customer service and positive attitudes in the hospital and tourism industry.