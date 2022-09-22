FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Embassy Theatre announced the schedule for the 38th annual Festival of Trees Thursday in preparation for the popular holiday event.

The festival will run from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30 and is expected to bring in over 20,000 visitors.

In addition to the dozens of lavish Christmas trees that populate the Embassy, other festival traditions will be present including Breakfast with Santa and performances from the Grande Page pipe organ, youth choir and dance performances.

Founded in 1984, the Festival of Trees supports ongoing operational and restoration efforts for the Embassy Theatre Foundation and is the Embassy’s largest annual fundraising event.

The Embassy is still accepting tree sponsorships through Oct. 8.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 1-12, and children under 1 year old get in for free. A ticket is required for entry in order to determine an accurate visitor count.