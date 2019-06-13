Emaciated puppy dropped at shelter; tips requested to find owners

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is asking for the public’s help to figure out how a puppy became so emaciated.

CASE DETAILS:

On December 26, 2018, an emaciated puppy was brought to the shelter. The only information the shelter was given was that it was found on Dodge Avenue. An address was not provided. If you’ve seen this dog in that area or know where it may have come from, the shelter is asking that you contact them. The dog was sent to a local rescue group.

“If you’ve seen this dog in that area or even on social media, give us a call,” Holly Pasquinelli, the Community Relations and Education Specialist for Animal Care and Control, said. “Any information that could help us understand what happened to this dog we need so we can solve this case .”

This puppy was dropped off at Animal Care & Control in December 2018. (Photo Courtesy: FWACC)

TIPS:

Animal Care & Control

(260) 427-1244



Crime Stoppers

(260) 436-STOP (7867)

“Tips can make a difference and we’ve seen it time and time again, so now we’re trying to put it out to the public to give a voice to the voiceless,” Holly said.

