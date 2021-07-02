Emaciated dog found abandoned in south Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne animal welfare officials have asked for the public’s help after a “severely malnourished” dog was found abandoned Thursday.

The dog was found by a passerby along an access road near the former Target building in the 7600 block of South Anthony Boulevard. The male dog appears to be a Beagle or Brittany mix breed and is approximately one year old.

The dog was not able to walk when it was found.

The dog was likely kept in a crate or small exclosed area before it was found in the area, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control said.

The shelter is now looking for anyone with information about the person or person responsible for caring for the dog. Information can be shared by calling the shelter at 427-1244 option 1.

The dog is currently being cared for by medical staff at the shelter.