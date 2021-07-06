Emaciated dog continues to recover with Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A severely malnourished dog abandoned on Fort Wayne’s south side continues to recover with the local Animal Care & Control.

On Sunday, FWACC posted an update with the unnamed dog and thanked the public for their overwhelming concern and love. According to the post, the dog “is still in critical condition and has a long road ahead of him.”

Shelter staff told WANE 15 last week that cases of neglect and abuse are not uncommon around Fort Wayne. These cases are rarely discussed in public due to animals being considered evidence in possible criminal investigations.

Programs like the FWACC’s Angel Fund help animals who have been mistreated by their owners.

“Our angel fund is donation dollars, and it provides for that extra medical care that animals need,” said FWACC Community Relations and Education Specialist Holly Pasquinelli. “(The dog’s) care is going to be completely funded by donor dollars, so if you are wanting to help out with his case, we have, like we said, other cruelty cases that are here right now that need extensive medical care.”

FWACC is still searching for any information on the person or persons responsible for the emaciated dog’s care. If you have any information, you are asked to call the shelter at 427-1244 option 1.