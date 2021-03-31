Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Child Support Office collects $25M in 2020, launches web-based portal and social media campaign

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – In 2020, the Elkhart County Child Support Division said it collected over $25 million in child support, the largest amount in the county’s history.

The $25,373,916.00 amount is a 13% increase over 2019, the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney said.

As an auditing practice each year, child support cases are randomly selected and reviewed at the state level for overall performance. The office said in 2020, the Elkhart County Child Support office achieved a 100% success rating for the third year in a row on federal requirements in, “Case Closure, Enforcement, Disbursements, Medical support and Interstate actions.” Indiana currently ranks 7th in the nation for overall child support program performance, the office said.

Beginning April 5, the Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is deploying their web-based Child Support Program Participant Portal. This online access will allow current and new program participants to access Child Support forms to enroll, upload documents, change an address, update employment or simply submit a question about their case from the comfort of their home, the office said. Once a submission is made through the portal, a tracking number will be assigned allowing participants to track the status of their submission via the portal or email. To access the portal, please visit our website at www.elkhartcountyprosecutor.com.

The office said a marketing campaign via social media will also be launching to help current and future child support program participants become more aware of a number of “no fee” services available. The combined project will help Elkhart County Child Support achieve their goal of helping families become more self-sufficient both financially and medically.