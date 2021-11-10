Elkhart based RV company to create 500 jobs with Noble County expansion

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) Elkhart based Forest River RV plans to expand its RV manufacturing business with a major expansion in Ligonier that is anticipated to bring about 500 jobs to Noble County.

Forest River recently bought three buildings in the Ligonier Industrial Park which will be used to manufacture and service the company’s IBEX travel trailers according to a news release from Noble County Economic Development. Forest River already operates a plant in Ligonier that employs about 600 people.

Forest River RV is a , a division of Forest River, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana. The company produces recreational vehicles, pontoons, park models, buses, cargo trailers, and commercial trucks under dozens of brand names. The company cites record growth and a tightening labor pool as reasons for the expansion into Ligonier. In August 2020, the company announced a $3.5 million expansion of their manufacturing campus in Butler, Indiana, located about 40 miles east of Ligonier. When announced, that expansion predicted the creation of 369 new jobs by the end of 2023.

“The diversity of Forest River, Inc. enables us to approach the RV industry with a unique perspective, incorporating lessons learned at each one of our divisions,” explained Mike Stump. “We are excited to continue expanding our operations in Noble County where we have access to a talented workforce, strong RV manufacturing history and ecosystem, and business-friendly environment,” he continued.

IBEX expects to ramp up production by late November with the first travel trailer anticipated to come off the production line in early December. The three industrial buildings will house production as well as a parts and service center. Job applicants may apply online at https://forestriverinc.applicantstack.com/x/openings.



Forest Rivers expansion into Ligonier will not be complete with the startup of IBEX production line. The company also announced it is investing over $4.4 million to acquire 65 more acres in the Ligonier Industrial Park to construct three 95,000 square foot buildings and add over $400,000 in new machinery and equipment. Detailed plans related to this additional acquisition have not yet been released, but the company expects the operation will bring over 300 more new jobs to Noble County when complete.