Elizabeth St closed at Spy Run Ave while crews tackle fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire at the Oak River Apartments on the Greenway has closed Elizabeth Street at Spy Run Avenue while crews try to put out the fire.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 1823 Griswold Dr on reports of a structure fire, according to the activity log.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire, any injuries or the extent of the fire.

Crews have Elizabeth Street at Spy Run Avenue closed according to a WANE 15 team at the scene.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.