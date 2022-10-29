FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When you’re Buddy the Elf, it’s never too early to celebrate Christmas. And the tale of Santa’s biggest Elf is coming to life starting next weekend.

Civic Theatre cast members stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the upcoming performances. See that in the interview above.

Elf the Musical premieres next Saturday and will continue with shows through November 20. The performances are at the Arts United Center at 303 East Main Street. Ticket prices vary. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.