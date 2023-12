FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Elf is coming the Summit City but with a musical twist.

Fire and Light Production Executive Director Lisa Ellis and Fort Wayne’s own Buddy the Elf Seely Homsoth joined WANE 15 in studio to talk all things Elf Jr the Musical.

Elf Jr the Musical runs December 14 through the 16 at the Arts United Center. Times vary based on the day attending the show, but single tickets are $16. Find more information about the event here.