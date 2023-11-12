FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sunday Mad Anthony Brewing Company and M.I.S.F.I.T.S Ministry came together for a one-of-a-kind event to raise money for the homeless community in Fort Wayne.

“We believe in giving people a hand up, not a handout,” said Donnie Foster founder and president of M.I.S.F.I.T.S Ministry. Foster gives back to the homeless community he was once a part of through his start of M.I.S.F.I.T.S Ministry and Elevation Cheeseburger.

Foster said Elevation Cheeseburger was inspired by his want to connect with the homeless community in Fort Wayne and to ensure that they are seen and heard.

“We [Foster and his son] went out and bought 20 cheeseburgers and went down started making connections with them and let them realize that there was people that believed in them,” Foster said.

Elevation Cheeseburger focuses on feeding the homeless by serving them under the bridge at Freimann Square.

The event put on at Mad Anthony’s Sunday is raising money to give back to the homeless community by providing food and shelter in the winter months coming. The event hosted a silent auction as well as 7 local bands.

“We believe that everybody needs to understand that they can change their life,” Foster said.

The event will go on until 6 p.m. but M.I.S.F.I.T.S Ministry is always accepting help through volunteers and donations and encourages anyone can give back. To get more information head to M.I.S.F.I.T.S Ministry’s website.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.