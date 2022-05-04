FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The weather may not have been ideal, but that didn’t stop students at Washington Elementary School from taking part in National Bike to School Day.

Fort Wayne Community Schools partnered with the Fort Wayne Police Department for the event. Earlier in the week fourth and fifth grade students were given safety tips and Parkview Trauma provided properly fitted helmets.

A student rides a bike to Washington Elementary on May 4, 2022.

Wednesday morning, the Washington students taking part met at the Silver Lot at Parkview Field and then biked to school with members of the FWPD bike patrol.

According to FWCS, in addition to teaching students how to travel safely and the importance of wearing a helmet, the event is also designed to build awareness in the community that there are many children who walk and bike to school, and adult drivers must be aware and patient as students make their way to and from school.