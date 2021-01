According to PFD, when they arrived to the scene around 6:20 a.m., the barn was completely engulfed in flames. The fire took more than 40 minutes to get under control.

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – The Portland Fire Department believes electrical issues caused a barn to catch on fire Sunday morning.

According to PFD, when they arrived to the scene around 6:20 a.m., the barn was completely engulfed in flames. The fire took more than 40 minutes to get under control.

One firefighter was slightly injured. He was treated on the scene and able to return to duty.

Although electrical issues are suspected, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.