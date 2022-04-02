FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A two-story duplex on Fort Wayne’s northeast side accidentally caught fire Saturday morning due to an electrical issue, investigators found.

Less than an hour after the morning’s first reported fire northwest of downtown, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to calls of a house fire in another area. Starting at 7:19 a.m., at least seven neighbors and drivers called 911 to report seeing flames coming from a house.

FWFD was on the scene at 7:23 a.m. and found the source of the fire was in the second-floor bedroom on one side of the duplex.

Crews evacuated one adult who was awakened due to smoke in his side of the residence, and another adult on the side that was on fire was able to get out as well. Crews were told that up to two children could also be inside, but the report said a thorough search and questioning of the occupants confirmed no children were in either home.

No injuries were reported. The duplex had moderate damage from the fire and smoke, and minor water damage. The fire was declared under control at 7:40 a.m.