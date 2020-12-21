Electric Works to add ‘holistic’ coworking spaces through partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Electric Works has selected a nationally renowned leader in the flexible space industry to bring a unique and immersive coworking experience to the Electric Works Innovation Center.

RTM Ventures, the development team behind Electric Works, is partnering with Washington, DC-based Carr Workplaces – which manages nearly 30 coworking spaces around the country – to develop and implement a holistic coworking experience at Electric Works.

As a core component of Electric Works’ full continuum of available workspaces, the coworking hub at Electric Works will occupy approximately 32,000 square feet in the historic Building 19. It will offer businesses unparalleled amenities and immediate access to the breadth and depth of companies and educational institutions that will be located at Electric Works. It will feature more than 90 private offices, as well as numerous “drop-in” workspaces and meeting rooms. A 10,000-square-foot conference center will accommodate larger meetings for companies in the center and other Electric Works tenants.

Carr Workplaces will also service approximately 15 unique office suites in Building 27, adjacent to the coworking center. The suites represent a hybrid offering between conventional office and coworking, for tenants seeking more private space with the flexibility and amenities of coworking.

“Electric Works is built on a vision of bringing industry, education, research, innovation, and entrepreneurialism together to collaborate and create – and a world-class coworking experience will be at the heart of that,” said Jeff Kingsbury of RTM Ventures. “Carr Workplaces’ unique experience, customized approach, and growing portfolio of locations nationally and in Indiana helped them stand out as the ideal partner for the coworking experience we will build at Electric Works.”

This will be Carr Workplaces’ second location in Indiana, joining its most recent venture at the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration in the Discovery Park District at Purdue University in West Lafayette.

“At Carr Workplaces, we strive to create innovative, fresh, and polished spaces for the productive professional,” added Ashley Buckner, Chief Operating Officer of Carr Workplaces. “Electric Works is a truly transformational project for the region and the state, and we are eager to help attract and connect a vibrant mix of companies, startups, and entrepreneurs to drive innovation.”