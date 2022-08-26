FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For decades, the General Electric sign, placed on a metal structure and highlighted with red lights, stood as an iconic feature of Fort Wayne’s skyline until it was removed in March 2016.

The iconic General Electric sign in Fort Wayne is shown. (Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center)

Now, Electric Works hopes for similar prominence from its own sign.

RTM Ventures has received approval from the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals to erect a rooftop sign on Building 19, high above Broadway.

In its filing, RTM said the sign would identify the Electric Works development and its anchor tenant, Do It Best, as well as the neighborhood district. A rendering shows a sign on a metal structure like the GE sign had. It reads: “ELECTRIC WORKS BROADWAY DISTRICT” with the Do It Best logo.

The 50-foot wide and 21-foot tall sign will be erected 193 feet high, on the roof of Building 19, which runs along Broadway and faces downtown Fort Wayne.

It will be lit with LED neon lighting – the Electric Works detail in white and the Do It Best logo in red, according to the filing.

The sign will be installed later this fall, WANE 15 has learned.