FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- As Electric Works continues to open more to the public, one part of campus has been in the works for a long time. Prayer Works, a prayer room that is open 24/7 which gives the community to come together to pray at anytime.

It will be hosted by over 80 local churches and organizations in the area. A host will always be present in the prayer room. Chris Norman, Lead advisor of Prayer Works, explains the many different stations people can pray in.

“People engage with God in all kinds of different ways, so this prayer room has various stations, maybe its looking at a map and prayer over specific countries,” said Norman. “Or we have a map of the city of Fort Wayne or maybe artists want to write out prayers or poetry,” Norman said.

There is a virtual option to send in prayers through Prayer Works website.

Prayer Works will open this Friday and have a special dedication Saturday January, 7th at 6:30 p.m. in building 26 of Electric Works.