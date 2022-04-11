FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–From honey to seafood to plant based foods to charcuterie boards, The Union Street Market at Electric works continues to grow after it announced the addition of 5 new merchants to it’s line up on Monday, bringing the total merchants to 19.

Set to open in October, the new lineup of merchants include Craft Meatery, Market Seafood, From My Side of the Kitchen, Neon Carrot, and Bee Great.

Here’s more about the new businesses:

Craft Meatery will provide residents with access to fresh local meats and poultry and will serve burgers and house made sausages.

Market Seafood aims to be one of Fort Wayne's first seafood store that sources its products from sustainable fisheries.

From My Side of the Kitchen is the brainchild of Jennifer Krider, who will bring her expertise in local culinary and catering to Fort Wayne by offering local cheeses and charcuterie, and great selection of Indiana wines. Customers will also enjoy a olive bar, fresh salads, and wraps.

Neon Carrot is a plant based bistro where locally sourced ingredients are turned into Neon Carrot's signature Vegan McDowell Ribs and Carrot Dawgs as well as tapas, sushi, and a weekend prix fixe dinner.

Bee Great blossoms from David and Tammy Mullins passion for beekeeping. "At Union Street Market, customers will find our barrel-aged honeys infused with bourbon and coffee, plus all sorts of treats made with honey from cookies to cocktail mixers!" said owners David and Tammy Mullins.

Four out of the five new merchants will be located in the Market’s East Hall, where the fresh and specialty food items will be located.

There are only 6 more spaces open, and developers are looking to add more merchants to Union Street Market. More information about leasing opportunities can be found here.