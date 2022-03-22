FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Drawing on local food truck talent and other food vendors, the organizers of Union Street Market at Electric Works are likely to announce three to four more names to the current line-up of 15.

Monday, three more merchants were announced for the 38,000 square foot year-round, indoor food market at Electric Works slated for opening in October, according to Ted Spitzer, president, Market Ventures Inc. based in Portland, Maine, responsible for the market’s development. Spitzer said he expects to sign a total of 25 vendors to fill the market when the leasing is complete.

Plans for the Union Street Market at Electric Works include 25 vendors, mostly food and beverages.

The three vendors announced Monday are Pikoso Burrito Company, Johnny OX NEO Neapolitan Pizzeria and Honey Plant, a non food vendor that sells plants and flowers.

The future home of the Union Street Market at Electric Works is shown March 22, 2022.

The opening date could be pushed back because of the wall collapse on Feb. 21 at the back of the market building where railroad tracks pass by.

“That hasn’t been fully figured out,” Spitzer said. The company is installing infrastructure for the vendor stalls ranging between 200 square feet to 800 square feet in size. That would include sinks, walk-in refrigerators and freezers and cooking ranges.

The rental structure is based on risk and reward with stall rentals based on a percentage of gross sales, said Spitzer who has been with the Electric Works project since 2018 and been a consultant for more than 10 years.

The food hall will be split in to the East Hall and West Hall with a 5,000 square foot arcade or passageway linking the two halls. That space will be used as an indoor farmer’s market and event space, Spitzer said. Another 6,000 square feet will be devoted to a mezzanine overlooking West Hall with a demo kitchen and public bathrooms. Throughout the project, 400 seats will be distributed with another 200 seats outside.

The East Hall, open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., will be a grocery area, specializing in fresh and specialty foods while the West Hall will offer prepared foods and a bar area. The Charlie Horse bar and Kekionga Cider are two signed alcohol-based vendors. The West Hall will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Work on the Union Street Market at Electric Works continues as vendors sign up for stalls.

A partial list of stall vendors includes:

Brooks BBQ & Chicken

Conjure Coffee

Good Riddance Bakery

Holy Ladle

Honey Plant

Johnny OX NEO Neapolitan Pizzeria

Kekionga Cider

Lunar Infusions (kombucha)

Narrow Road Farm

The Charlie Horse

Bragg-a-lot Desserts

Deli on Main

Apple Cart ice cream

Pikoso Burrito

There is also a yet-to-be-named restaurant.

Inspiration for the market comes from other established historic markets that include Pike Place Market in Seattle, Reading Town Market in Philadelphia, the Findlay market in Cincinnati and North Market in Columbus, Ohio. Projects Spitzer has worked on include the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, open in 2013, and the Milwaukee Public Market in 2005.