FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forbes Magazine published an article Tuesday featuring Do It Best and the company’s involvement with Electric Works as a move to benefit local economy.

Forbes highlighted the collaborative efforts of Do It Best and Fort Wayne to improve the city’s housing, citing the plan to bring apartments to Electric Works as part of the multi-phase project.

The magazine also noted the quality of talent working on the project.

Do It Best CEO Dan Starr was quoted in the story:

“I meet with each of our newest team members one-on-one, and consistently, Electric Works comes up as a reason they considered us as an employer. The response from our current team and candidates has been overwhelmingly positive. Electric Works has given us visibility to candidate pools we would not otherwise be reaching today. The attention and interest it has gained is really exciting.” Dan Starr, Do It Best CEO

Do It Best will serve as the anchor tenant of Electric Works. It will move its headquarters and some 450 employees from New Haven into 200,000-square-feet of office space in Building 26.

Do It Best is expected to make the move next month.