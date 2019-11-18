Electric Works development team denied $23 million funding request

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A request by the project development team for Electric Works to secure $23 million in funding has been denied.

RTM Ventures had made the request for the funding for the project which involves the former GE campus just south of downtown. The mixed use development has received commitments from over a dozen potential tenants.

Monday morning a letter was sent to RTM Ventures from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission indicating that local funding partners would not be able to accommodate $23 million funding request. The local funding partners include the City of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board of Managers and the Allen County Commissioners.

In a release to the media, the following explanation was given:

The local public funding partners highlighted several areas of concern regarding the request, including the Capital Improvement Board of Managers cannot enter into the requested financial arrangement due to statutory operating limitations, the request represents a change to the current economic development agreement that would require additional changes and approvals, and the request represents a shift in risk to public funding sources. City of Fort Wayne

Earlier this month, the Allen County Commissioners agreed to extend their portion of the economic development agreement which was already approved by the city and the Capital Improvement Board.

RTM Ventures now have a deadline of April 30 to finalize private funding and secure tenants in order to get $65 million in public funds. $3.5 million of that money was pledged by the county.