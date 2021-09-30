Electric Works developers thank workers, mark final year of construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Work continued at a fever pitch Thursday on the Electric Works project along Broadway. With a goal of opening in the fall of 2022, construction has been happening on all sides of the campus.

The progress made on construction was marked by a lunch for the workers Thursday. The crews have logged over 135,000 work hours on the project throughout the summer.

“There are 250 workers here every day that are making this vision come to reality,” Jeff Kingsbury, a developer involved in the project told WANE 15. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

The workers were greeted with handshakes and pats on the back by Kingsbury and Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock Thursday.

“We’ve got about two thousand jobs that are being supported by this project over the construction phase,” Kingsbury added. “What’s really exciting is when we open this, and the community and tenants that are going to live and work as part of Electric Works are really going to make it their own. And that’s really why we do what we do.”

New windows will be installed in buildings across the campus throughout October. Developers have said it will be the most noticeable change to neighbors and those who pass by. According to Kingsbury, the goal is to open the campus next fall with the Fort Wayne Community Schools Amp Lab opening first, followed by the move-in of Do It Best’s headquarters and several smaller businesses.