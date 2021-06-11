Electric Works developers planning to transform tired block as campus construction continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The people behind the Electric Works project have started the process to get approval for the next phase of developing the campus. Construction continues in the old General Electric buildings as the developers await for the greenlight on moving forward on a neighboring property.

Plans have been submitted to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission to develop the space between Broadway, Lavina Street, Union Street and railroad tracks. The plan includes a parking garage, fitness center, retail space and child care, along with new apartments.



Drawings submitted to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission shows the layout of the Electric Works campus and the area targeted for development in Phase II.

Construction at the campus continued in the heat Friday with crews working on masonry and cleaning the buildings brick by brick. Utility work has moved from the land surrounding the campus to the corridor in the heart of Electric Works.

150 workers have been on site, which includes those working on a new three-story building rising near Broadway and the neighboring railroad tracks. Frames of walls have also appeared in the space that will eventually become the headquarters of Do It Best.





Architectural rendering of Do it Best headquarters at Electric Works

“It’s amazing to see the impact it will have for Fort Wayne, the impact of the workers,” Project Manager Cody Michaud told WANE 15. “You don’t talk to anyone who doesn’t know someone who worked here, the history of the campus. Taking that history and moving it forward in to something that Fort Wayne is going to be proud of. It’s really exciting to be a part of.”

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing has been re-scheduled to happen Monday, June 14 at Citizens Square.