Electric Works developers hears concerns and support from the public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Electric Works development is far from being finished, but Monday night the public had a chance to weigh in on its next phase.

Developers have been working to turn the old General Electric building into new retail and business spaces under the name Electric Works. Phase 1 is south of the railroad tracks on Broadway near McCulloch Park is under construction.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission held a public hearing on the second phase of Electric Works Monday night. Over a span of an hour, a handful of residents surrounding the project spoke to the commission with their concerns. The biggest concerns being traffic and parking.

“I’m thrilled that the biggest concern is traffic and parking,” said RTM Ventures partner Kevin Biggs. “Everyone who spoke tonight said they were in support of the project.”



Drawings submitted to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission shows the layout of the Electric Works campus and the area targeted for development in Phase II.

Phase 2 will develop the space between Broadway, Lavina Street, Union Street as well as the railroad tracks, just north of Phase 1. In the next phase includes a parking garage, fitness center, retail space, apartments and a child care center.

“It is very apparent that the whole community is going to change with this investment,” Biggs said. “So we want it to be a positive change and the neighborhood has embraced it as a positive change.”

In order for this section to be built developers are currently purchasing homes and businesses. Biggs told WANE 15 that some of the historic homes will be relocated to empty lots near Electric Works.

Next week developers will head back to the plan commission to get a favorable or unfavorable vote. Once that is decided the vote then moved on to the Fort Wayne City Council. If the council votes in favor of the rezoning, Phase 2 will move forward.

Currently, developers are working on a design and using their traffic study to determine how to better address neighbors’ concerns. Once financing is done the bidding process will get underway and construction on the parking garage will start in the fall.

The parking garage is set to open when Phase 1 or the West Campus opens fall of 2022. The apartments and surrounding buildings in Phase 2 will open in early 2023.