Electric Works deal to take multiple days to close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s a lot more complex than closing on a home.

That’s why one of the developers of Electric Works said the closing will take several days.

“We literally have 100 people across the country coast to coast, as well as in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, working hard on exchanging a lot of documents, getting signatures and transferring funds,” explained Jeff Kingsbury of RTM Ventures. “Several of the funding sources have deadlines for the end of the year and we’re working hard to wrap things up in time for that.”

Kingsbury said some of the other funding sources will close next week, within their deadlines.

The $280 million dollar transformation of the old General Electric campus on Broadway is the largest public-private partnership in city history. Developers have faced multiple hurdles to bring the project to life but appear to be near the finish line.

“We’re pleased with how hard everybody’s been working on the public sector partner side, as well as the private sector partner side to make sure all of the extensive ‘I’s and ‘T’s are dotted and crossed respectively.”

Kingsbury said construction on the future Do it Best Corp. world headquarters will begin in January. He hopes to have a public celebration when the paperwork is done.

“Yeah, it might involve initially just taking a big deep breath. We’re also going to be thinking about how to properly and safely conduct a community involved commencement to the project. Given the challenges we have with the pandemic, we might postpone that a little bit but this is really the community’s project and we want the community to be involved. We’ll be very excited about.”