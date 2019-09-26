Electric Works continues to move forward on leasing space

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Electric Works says it has secured pre-leasing commitments for more than 250,000 square feet of space.

Jeff Kingsbury of RTM Ventures said more than 160,000 square feet of commercial or institutional space is from tenants who are new to Allen County. These tenants plan to create hundreds of new jobs in the county, according to Kingsbury.

Moving forward, our priorities continue to be working with community and economic development leaders to define program partnerships between businesses, higher education institutions and the new STEAM high school, and recruiting innovative, growth-oriented companies for creative office space, as well as entrepreneurs and small businesses for the Electric Works Innovation Center Jeff Kingsbury, RTM Ventures

Mayor Tom Henry acknowledged that public-private partnerships are complex and can take time, though he says they’re critical to advancing the economy.

“The City of Fort Wayne, along with the other public financing partners, want to see Electric Works happen and succeed,” said Henry.

“We’re committed and engaged partners with the Electric Works development team as the process continues to move forward.”