Electric Works announces 2 more merchants for food market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Electric Works has added two more merchants for its food market.

Bragg-A-Lot Sweets & Drinks dessert shop and Local Apple Cart ice cream shop will locate in Union Street Market. Both shops are owned by women.

Bragg-A-Lot Sweets & Drinks , a family-owned business started by lifelong Fort Wayne resident DeZyre Bragg, features inventive cheesecakes, cookies, pies and a variety of other unique desserts. Bragg-A-Lot opened as a dessert shop and restaurant in 2020 but fell victim to the pandemic. At Union Street Market, Bragg is teaming with her mother Shirl as head baker and significant other Terrance as head pastry chef to provide unique items like cheesecake-filled apples, homemade fudge and cocoa bombs. “Our bakery quickly gained a large following and it was heart-breaking to close,” Bragg said. “We couldn’t be more excited to relaunch in Union Street Market and join so many other talented merchants.”

Local Apple Cart, which features homemade ice cream infused with locally grown fruits. Local Apple Cart will make the transition from food truck to full-time business within Union Street Market. Owner/entrepreneur Rachel Nally followed her passion to found Local Apple Cart after nearly 20 years in customer service. "My focus is using seasonal fruits to construct our ice creams, so every bite tastes juicy with just the right amount of sweetness," Nally said. "In addition to all-natural soft and hard serve ice creams, we offer hand-crafted lemonades, chocolate-dipped strawberries and frozen bananas, and of course caramel apples from my own apple tree!"

Bragg-A-Lot Sweets & Drinks and Local Apple Cart will join at least six other eateries, bakeries and specialty shops at Union Street Market that were announced last month.

“This announcement is particularly sweet – not only is the market gaining two accomplished and highly creative dessert makers, but we are thrilled to support local, women-owned businesses,” said Ted Spitzer, Union Street Market’s director of planning and development.

Union Street Market is expected to open Fall 2022.

Developers are looking to add more merchants to Union Street Market. More information about leasing opportunities can be found at http://www.unionstreetmarket.org/.