Electric Chevy pickup to get estimated 400 miles per charge

Chevrolet confirms the first-ever electric Silverado full-size truck, with a GM-estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge, to be built at Factory ZERO, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says an electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck will get an estimated 400 miles of range per charge.

The company announced the range on Tuesday and said the truck would be built at a factory straddling the border of Detroit and the enclave of Hamtramck. It also announced that the plant would build the new 2024 GMC Hummer SUV.

The pickup announcement raises the level of competition for future buyers in the hot truck market. Ford already has announced plans to build an electric F-150 starting next year in Dearborn, Michigan, while Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis) has said it plans to have an all-electric Ram pickup.

GM didn’t say when the electric Silverado would arrive in dealerships.