FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite the higher upfront costs, experts say electric cars may actually save drivers money in the long run.

“When we consider any of these sorts of things, what we really need to keep in mind is lifetime cost and return on investment,” said Bruce Kingsbury, Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Director of the Environmental Resources Center.

Kingsbury explained that over time, the operational costs of driving an electric car are much less than a gasoline car because it takes less fuel and requires less maintenance.

“For an average commuter the cost of running the electric car might be a half or a third of the cost of the gasoline car,” said Kingsbury. “So there is an upfront cost, but the return on investment is great, so that over the life of the car, you actually save money.”

Not only are electric cars better for your wallets, but they are also better for the planet.

“Gasoline is a problem for a variety of reasons,” said Kingsbury. “One of them is the waste that’s produced. The other part of the problem for gasoline is that you have to process the oil that you made it from.”

In addition to the fuel aspect, there are several other factors that make electric cars better for the environment, according to Kingsbury.

“An electric car doesn’t have a lot of the fluids that gasoline operating cars have,” said Kingsbury. “So you can think about what drips out of a [gasoline] car, well that’s not going to drip out of an electric car onto your driveway or onto the street, etc. They have fewer moving parts. They have fewer types of fluids in them.”

He also says electric cars are much more efficient at capturing waste rather than distributing it through the air.

Charging the electric cars will become more convenient for Fort Wayne residents soon. In December, the City of Fort Wayne announced it plans to install 27 electric vehicle charging stations across 10 locations beginning in spring 2021, with work expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The 27 new stations will be installed at these sites:

Allen County Public Library downtown branch (2)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (4)

Berry Street parking (3)

Foster Park (2)

Jefferson Pointe (2)

Meijer at Dupont and Diebold Roads (2)

Meijer at Lima Road (2)

Meijer at Maysville Road (5)

Skyline Garage at Ash Skyline Plaza (2)

Wayne Street parking (3)

Kingsbury believes the addition of the new stations will both support and invigorate the demand for electric cars.

“People will will stop thinking, ‘oh I don’t have anywhere to charge my car when I’m out on the road,'” said Kingsbury. “Now they have places.”