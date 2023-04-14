FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – El Azteca and Tropic Chicken are joining forces to bring authentic Mexican flavors to Fort Wayne.

El Azteca announced a “newer, improved version” of its menu that will include favorites from Tropic Chicken starting April 26. Both restaurants are on East State Boulevard.

“The decision to combine was easy,” a representative of El Azteca told WANE 15. “Both owners of El Azteca and Tropic Chicken are from Mexico and want to bring the flavors and feel of Mexico to this new and improved menu.”

Examples of new items include tortas, gorditas and pork on green salsa (carne de puerco en salsa verde).

El Azteca said the restaurant is removing items that have been less popular, like BBQ nachos and mole items. You can still order your favorites from El Azteca, like spiced beef, chicken Almendra, steak, burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas and more.