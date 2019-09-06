Einstein Bros. Bagels opening at Purdue Fort Wayne

Einstein Bros. Bagels will open on the ground floor of Kettler Hall on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (Purdue University Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The first Einstein Bros. Bagels location in Fort Wayne is set to open on the campus of Purdue Fort Wayne.

The university said Friday that Einstein Bros. Bagels will open on the ground floor of Kettler Hall on Monday at 7:30 a.m. The eatery will serve fresh-baked gourmet, specialty, and classic bagels as well as breakfast and lunch sandwiches, different sweets and snacks, hot and iced teas, and regular and specialty Caribou Coffee drinks.

Krissy Creager, vice chancellor for student affairs at Purdue Fort Wayne, said that Einstein Bros. Bagels was selected by the Purdue Fort Wayne Student Government Association after numerous student responses asking for name-brand dining options on campus.

“I know many students are very excited to have Einstein’s Bagels here on our campus,” said Honey Aung Win, student body president. “When we officially announced they were coming to campus last spring we had samples from their menu, and the feedback we received was very good. The students are also excited because Einstein Bros. is new, affordable, convenient, and delicious for their dining experiences here on campus!”

Einstein Bros. Bagels will be open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. It will be closed on weekends, holidays, and whenever classes are not in session.

Grand opening festivities for the eatery will take place the week of Sept. 23, the university said.