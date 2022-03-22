FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A batch of eggs was spotted in the falcon nest high atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

I&M said Tuesday that four eggs were visible in the nest, spotted through the utility’s popular live Falcon Cam.

The first egg was spotted on March 13 and the fourth egg was visible on March 19, I&M said.

You can keep track of the eggs in the nest – and the proud parents – HERE.

A nesting box was installed atop the building, previously known as One Summit Square, in 1996. Since, 65 falcon chicks have hatched there.

The falcon eggs generally hatch about a month after eggs are laid, and the young birds take their first flights at about six weeks of age.

Once the falcons reach an appropriate age, I&M will work with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to name and band each falcon.