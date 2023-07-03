FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Automatic external defibrillators (AED) are some of the most commonly available tools to stop sudden cardiac arrest.

You’ve probably seen them locked behind white cages in office buildings, but a new Indiana law will make them pop up a lot more often.

Senate Bill 369, which was signed into law July 1, requires not only that K-12 schools have working AEDs on site, but that they also have them at athletic events or other places where students may be more exposed to cardiac arrest.

“Provides that school coaches, assistant coaches, marching band leaders, drama and musical leaders, and extracurricular activity leaders may ensure that an operational automated external defibrillator (AED) is present at each event in which students have an increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest (event) for which the individual is providing coaching or leadership.” Senate Bill 369

The law is informally known as “Jake’s Law,” in honor of Jake West.

West died in 2013 after experiencing cardiac arrest during football practice in LaPorte– a practice where there were no AEDs on the field.

In addition, the law will require schools to have a response plan in case of sudden cardiac arrest.

Local school districts have the summer to prepare before they get back into the swing of athletic events, meaning that it’s a great time for them to get AEDs and plans in order to operate legally.

In Indiana’s largest district, FWCS, the question of having enough AEDs has been answered, but making response plans is still ongoing.

They sent the following statement to WANE 15 about the law: