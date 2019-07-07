Edwin Coe Spirits serves up prohibition era recipe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may have seen Edwin Coe Spirits at your local liquor store, grocery or restaurant. The Churubusco-based craft distillery is run by husband and wife team, Joe and Kristin Collins.

Joe’s family has a rich distilling history going back to prohibition. You could usually find him out back distilling or behind the bar making cocktails.

His wife runs the front of the house, his sister and brother-in law-work behind the bar, and one of their moms greets guests and runs drinks (when they aren’t babysitting their granddaughters). We are a truly family owned and operated establishment.

Old Coe is their flagship spirit. Named after Joe’s great-grandfather, the recipe was perfected by Joseph “Coe” Dupuis. Dupuis was a prohibition-era Cajun moonshiner from Louisiana. The process to perfect the recipe took over 70 years.

Edwin Coe Spritis also has a vodka, a rum, and soft gin. You can buy the spirits at various locations throughout northeast Indiana.

You can also try their handcrafted drinks at their own facility on Friday’s and Saturday’s. That’s located at 6675 US 33 in Churubusco.

For more information, click here.