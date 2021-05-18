Educators invited to Project Learning Tree workshop at Salamonie Lake

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting educators to participate in a Project Learning Tree K-8 workshop at Salamonie Lake on July 9.

This hands-on workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Interpretive / Nature Center, the DNR said.

“Project Learning Tree (PLT) is an environmental education curriculum that uses trees and forests as windows on the world to increase students’ understanding of the environment and actions they can take to conserve it,” the DNR said.

Participants will receive the new Explore Your Environment: K-8 Activity Guide which offers educators a wide variety of engaging, hands-on activities, organized into grade bands: K-2, 3-5, and 6-8. The DNR said PLT’s professional development helps educators learn how to integrate environmental education into their teaching and become comfortable teaching outdoors—in urban, suburban and rural environments.

The workshop fee of $23 includes a copy of the guide. Fee is payable by check (made out to IFEF/PLT) or cash, payable on day of workshop.



Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch. Beverages will be provided.



Advance registration required by July 2. Limited space available. For more information on to register, call 260-468-2127 or email trody@dnr.in.gov.