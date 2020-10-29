Education center announces new academy for students and veterans

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An educational center in DeKalb County unveiled a new academy for students and veterans on Wednesday.

Community leaders and business partners revealed their plan for the “Career Coaching Development Program” in Auburn called the J. Kruse Education Center.

The center is for anyone 13-year-old and up, including adults and veterans.

The J. Kruse Education Center will help people learn their career interests and aptitudes, and then experience a job they might not have known about.

“Over 71 percent of individuals choose their career path based on stuff they’ve experienced or interests that they have had usually in their youth. So when you combine all of these different things where a student may be or individual be able to put on a hazmat suit, clean up a mot crime scene and that is the coolest experience that they have had,” said Matthew Toth, executive director for J. Kruse Education Center.

The J. Kruse Education Center is on Opportunity Boulevard just off of I-69.