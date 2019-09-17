Edsall Bridge reopens after more than 4 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a four-year closure, the Edsall Bridge is back in business.

The Allen County Highway Department closed the bridge in 2015. In 2017, the City of Fort Wayne assumed maintenance duties of the bridges in city limits, and the bridge on Edsall Avenue became a top priority for replacement.

Before the bridge closed, it served nearly 2,000 vehicles daily.

Since 2017, the City has completed three bridge reconstructions with this being one of the first tracked from design to completion.

Mayor Tom Henry joined neighborhood leaders, students, and businesses at the formal opening of the completed project.